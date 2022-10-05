Gurugram: Next hearing in Prince murder case on October 6

Gurugram, October 4
The hearing in the Prince murder case was held in the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Tuesday. After showing the reports from Bholu’s psychiatrists to all parties, the board is now hearing their arguments.
On Tuesday, the CBI got the first chance. On behalf of the CBI counsel, long arguments in favour of running the case considering Bholu as an adult were given before the board. The board took a lot of time in this process, after which it fixed October 6 as the date for next hearing.
A lawyer of the victim said on October 6, first the lawyers of the Prince’s side will present their arguments. After which, the Bholu side counsel will be given an opportunity to present their arguments.
On October 1, the JJB was provided the attested copy of the report of the board of psychiatrists of the PGI Rohtak to the victim, defendant and prosecution, which revealed that Bholu had the maturity to understand the alleged offence, but no valid conclusion could be drawn.
