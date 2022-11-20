Gurugram: Next Prince murder hearing on Nov 23

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 19

The appeal filed against the decision of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to treat Bholu as an adult in the Prince murder case will now be heard on November 23.

A hearing was held in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singal on Saturday, in which lawyers of all parties were present in the court. During the hearing, time was sought by the CBI to file its reply, on which the court fixed the next date of hearing as November 23. Till then, Prince’s side will also file its reply in the court.

In fact, after the direction of the Supreme Court, the JJB, even after reviewing for the second time, issued an order to run the trial, considering Bholu as an adult. After that, Bholu was also granted bail from the Supreme Court.

The first hearing in the case was held in the court of Tarun Singal on October 31, considering Bholu as an adult. But on behalf of Bholu’s side, it was argued in the court that they are going to appeal against the decision of the JJB and prayed for a long date to be given for hearing. On this, the court had fixed November 19 as the next date of hearing in the case.

“On November 16, an appeal was filed by the Bholu’s side against the JJB’s decision in the sessions court, which issued a notice to the CBI. During the hearing on Saturday, the CBI sought time to file its reply.