Gurugram Occupation Certificate scam: Architects under fire for certifying incomplete buildings

The self-certification policy introduced by the Haryana government to streamline the property ownership process has come under intense scrutiny following the discovery of widespread systemic fraud in Gurugram.

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Recent investigations have exposed a shocking trend where incomplete, under-construction buildings are being granted Occupation Certificates by empanelled architects, allowing developers to bypass safety and completion norms.

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This breach of trust has prompted a massive crackdown by the Chief Minister’s Flying Squad and the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) to identify and penalise those responsible for the illegal approvals.

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The scandal came to light during a surprise joint raid conducted on Thursday afternoon in Sector 70A. Officials from the CM Flying Squad, alongside the DTP Planning and Enforcement teams, inspected 22 residential sites within the BPTP Astaire Gardens, Imperial and Green Oaks colonies.

The results were startling: 14 out of the 22 buildings inspected were found to be completely under construction despite having officially issued Occupation Certificates. In several instances, the structures were nothing more than bare brick skeletons without plaster, flooring, functional kitchens or bathrooms.

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This malpractice is not limited to a single sector.

According to recent surveys and departmental data, over 100 such cases have been identified across the city, and approximately 1,500 Occupation Certificates issued under the self-certification route since mid-2025 are now being scanned for violations.

The policy, which was launched three years ago, was intended to end corruption and red tape by empowering architects to certify buildings as ‘fit for occupancy’ without a mandatory physical visit from government officials for every case. However, the lack of oversight—with the department only conducting random audits on 10 per cent of the certificates—has been exploited as a loophole.

Authorities have now taken a firm stand against this collusion between architects and developers. CM Flying Squad, confirmed that these actions constitute a grave violation of Haryana government regulations.

DTP Praveen Chauhan stated that a comprehensive list of the erring architects is being compiled. These professionals face severe consequences, including being blacklisted and having their licenses permanently revoked.

Moving forward, the department plans to significantly tighten monitoring protocols to ensure that the self-certification policy serves the public rather than facilitating illegal construction activities.