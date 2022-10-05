Gurugram: One more case registered against woman lawyer

Gurugram, October 4
An Assistant District Attorney (ADA) here filed a fresh complaint against a woman lawyer for abusing, threatening to implicate him in rape case and obstructing government work in court room. An FIR was registered against the female lawyer at the Shivaji Nagar police station on Monday.
The Assistant District Attorney and the female lawyer had filed cross cases against each other on Sunday in which the female lawyer accused the Assistant District Attorney of raping her, while the Assistant District Attorney alleged that the female lawyer was demanding extortion of Rs 10 lakh from him.
