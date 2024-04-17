Gurugram parents’ body seeks action against schools

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 16

While the district authorities have launched a massive crackdown on operators of over 400 school buses, the Gurugram Parents Association has sought strict action against schools as well. In a letter written to Gurugram DC Nishant Yadav, the parents association has demanded a review of the transport fee and the services provided by the schools in lieu of it.

“The administration needs to look into the transportation scam being run by big schools. The schools have made it mandatory for children to use school transport if they do not use personal conveyance and are charging arbitrary and exorbitant fee, which is burdening the parents. The administration has acted against the transporters but what about the schools? Shouldn’t the safety of our children in transit be their responsibility?” read the letter sent by the parents’ association.

Yadav said a committee was already in place headed by the Divisional Commissioner to look into issue of fees and said they were working on a safe ride to school policy to ensure the schools abided by the Surakshit School Vahan Policy.

Six students were killed on April 11 in Mahendragarh district when a school bus driver, who was allegedly drunk, rammed the bus into a tree and the vehicle overturned. Following this, 2,100 school buses in Gurugram went through a three-day inspection. A total of 606 buses were impounded as per the orders of the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner. The authorities have clarified that no faulty school bus would be allowed to operate in the area.

An extensive inspection campaign of school buses is being conducted at five locations in Gurugram to ensure the safety of children in the school buses. On Sunday, 1,260 buses from 143 schools were inspected. Of these, 406 buses were fined, and three impounded.

