Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 24

After a week-long-chase, Gurugram police have nabbed four of the five robbers who looted a cash van of around Rs 1 crore.

The crime unit nabbed the accused who hail from Chhattarpur in Delhi and Faridabad and are looking for the fifth.

They have recovered the Alto car used in the robbery. Sources say most of the cash has also been recovered.

On April 18, these men looted around Rs 1 crore at gunpoint on busy Sohna road in broad daylight.

The accused threw chilli powder into the eyes of the caretaker and driver of the van and held them hostage before fleeing with the cash.

The loot led to a public outcry following which the police cancelled the licence of the cash agency for not installing enough security measures.

The Haryana DGP had announced a cash reward for anyone giving information about the accused.

A senior police official said, “We have nabbed the four accused and are looking for the fifth. It’s a major success. We will release the details in a few hours.”