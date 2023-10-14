Gurugram police arrest UP resident

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 13

The Gurugram police have arrested an Uttar Pradesh (UP) resident for allegedly threatening to post a woman’s morphed photographs on social media. He was today produced before a city court, which sent him to judicial custody. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Shailender (21), a native of Jorapar village in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh.

A woman filed a complaint at the cybercrime police station at Manesar on September 29 that an unknown person called her on WhatsApp and threatened to make her photographs obscene by using AI and demanded money.

Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime), said, “During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had met the complainant at the Sikandarpur metro station, where he took her mobile number by luring her to make an Instagram reel.”

#Gurugram #Social Media