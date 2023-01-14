Gurugram police audits 40K cameras at 5,000 locations

Our Correspondent

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, January 13

To curb crime, and for better law and order situation in the city, Gurugram will be monitored through over 40,000 CCTV cameras. The police administration has almost completed the auditing of the cameras and prepared reports of their frequencies and quality.

DCP Crime Vijay Pratap Singh said the audit work of the CCTV cameras installed at 5,000 locations in the city had been done, and all areas and streets of the city would be monitored through them, he added.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) had already installed 1,145 CCTV cameras in the first phase, and 2,700 cameras would be installed in the second phase under the Smart City project. An integrated command and control centre was also set up in the city. With the help of these cameras, the Gurugram police would help track traffic rule violators, and solve

crime cases.

Under the supervision of DCP Singh, this initiative would help monitor the city’s grey areas. A senior police officer said the cameras were installed in most of the areas of the city by the public, but some of them were lying defunct, and a few others were not working properly. Some had no recording facility, and others were not connected with the DVR, he added.

“This is the dream project of the Gurugram police. In the first phase, we did the audit of the cameras. We are making a database report about the camera frequencies and their quality. We have tried to cover all the grey areas of the city through the audit of the CCTV cameras. In the wake of the community police, the local public would directly be connected with the police through cameras installed at homes, offices, shops and shopping malls,” said DCP Singh.