Gurugram police book Chandigarh resident for trying to send opium to US via courier

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 5

Gurugram police have booked a Chandigarh resident for allegedly trying to send 155-gm opiumto a person in US by hiding it in shoes present in his courier package.

While scanning the package on Wednesday, the courier company employees noticed something fishy following which they called the team of State Narcotics Control Bureau. When the package was opened, 155-gm opiumin four small packets was found under the sole of the shoes. An FIR was registered at Udyog Vihar police station.

According to the complaint filed by ASI Sandeep Kumar of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, Virender Singh, Security Investigation Officer of a courier company of Udyog Vihar area, informed the bureau about a suspicious parcel. He said a parcel in their company was found suspected during scanning and it may contain illegal drugs.

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau reached the spot and informed the top officials. In the presence of Naresh Chaudhary, ETO East, the parcel opened and checked.

“In the parcel, 1 lower, 1 T-shirt, 2 pairs of shoes were found. When I checked the shoes four plastic packets were found under the sole of the shoes. While opening the packets, opiumwas found in the packets weighing 155 gm. On checking the details of the parcel, it was found that Hardeep Singh, a resident of Fathupur Sahib, Chandigarh, had sent this parcel. This parcel was to be sent to Gurinder Singh in Ohio Middle Town in USA,” ASI Singh said in his complaint.

Following the complaint an FIR was registered under Section 18 © of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act at Udyog Vihar police station.

“The parcel has been seized and we are collecting the details of the accused who had booked the parcel. He will be arrested soon,” said inspector Anil Kumar, SHO of Udyog Vihar police station.

