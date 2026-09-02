Gurugram police bust fake Apple call centre targeting US citizens; 11 nabbed

The Gurugram police have busted a fake call centre and arrested 11 persons accused of luring US citizens with the promise of assistance by posing as Apple customer service employees. US citizens were allegedly cheated by the accused by creating fear of viruses, technical issues and fake Federal Trade Commission (FTC) notices. The police recovered nine laptops, 20 mobile phones, two headsets/microphones, two cars, a motorcycle and a scooter from the possession of the accused.

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According to the authorities, the cyber police received information that an illegal call centre was operating from Plot 1208, J Block, Palam Vihar, Gurugram.

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The call centre was allegedly targeting US citizens by impersonating Apple customer service employees. A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station (West), Gurugram, under sections 318(4), 319 and 61(2) of the BNS and sections 43, 66D, 72 and 75 of the IT Act in this regard.

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Acting on the information, the police conducted a raid on Monday. During the raid, the accused were found communicating with foreign nationals in English through X-Lite Dialler and Apple FaceTime using laptops, headsets and mobile phones.

A total of 11 accused were arrested from the spot.

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According to the police, the accused were identified as Pritpal Singh, a resident of Subhash Nagar, Delhi; Mohammad Rijan Ansari, a resident of Hathi Khana, Noor Ganj, New Delhi; Chaitanya Goyal, a resident of Laddu Ghati, Central Delhi; Manish, a resident of Vasudevpur village, Bhadrak district, Odisha; Shahrukh Ansari, a resident of Hathi Khana, Noor Ganj, New Delhi; Sanjeev Pandey, a resident of Kewal Park, Azadpur, Delhi; Shivam, a resident of Kalighat, Wazirabad, Delhi; Aditya, a resident of Seva Park, Uttam Nagar, Delhi; Deepak Trivedi, a resident of Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar, Delhi; Varun Gautam, a resident of Rama Park, Uttam Nagar, Delhi; and Neeraj, a resident of the Old Bus Stand area, Krishna Colony, Ramlila Padav, Rohtak, Haryana.

During police interrogation, it was revealed that Pritpal Singh was the team leader of the call centre. The accused had rented the premises about three months ago, and were operating the fraudulent call centre. Each caller was hired on a commission basis, while the operation was being managed by another person.

“The accused lured US citizens by claiming that their mobile phones were infected with viruses or facing technical issues and persuaded them to call a virtual toll-free number. They impersonated Apple representatives through X-Lite Dialler and Apple FaceTime, misleading victims in the name of technical support. They further created fear by showing fake Federal Trade Commission (FTC) notices and defrauded victims of $10,000-$20,000. The cheated amount was transferred to foreign bank accounts provided by the call centre owner, while gift voucher/card numbers were also obtained fraudulently. We are questioning the accused,” said ACP (Cyber) Gaurav Fogat.