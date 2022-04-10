Gurugram police bust gang of thieves; three arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 9

The Gurugram police have busted an interstate theft gang and arrested three members.

The accused has been identified as Venkateswaran Ravendhiran, resident of Tamil Nadu; Natraj P, resident of Karnataka; and Guna Thanik Aslam of Tamil Nadu.

Following the arrest of Ravendhiran, the other two were arrested from Gazipur area in Delhi.

The police have recovered Rs 2,62,990, three laptops, three mobiles, two watches, three purses, three foreign liquor bottles, three catapults, 29 metal balls and several debit and credit cards from their possession.

The accused used catapults to break the window panes of the cars to steal items, the police said, adding that the gang members would come by train to Gurugram and return to Tamil Nadu by flight.