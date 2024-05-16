Gurugram police launch drive on crime awareness

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 15

In an effort to educate students and staff in Gurugram schools about various types of crimes, including cybercrimes, the Gurugram police have launched a new campaign called “Student Police Ambassador and Teacher Police Ambassador”.

The campaign was inaugurated by Priyanshu Dewan, ACP Cyber, at SSC Academy School in Bhora Kalan. The event saw the participation of 400 students from 27 government schools in the Pataudi block.

During this initiative, the Gurugram Police aims to raise awareness by providing information about cybercrimes, road safety, adverse effects of drugs, adherence to traffic regulations, the police helpline number 112, trip monitoring as well as spiritual and moral education.

Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora said coordination should be established with every school in Gurugram under this initiative. Ten representatives, including two students each from Classes IX to XII, one school teacher and the school principal, will be selected from each school. These selected individuals will be designated as student police ambassadors and teacher police ambassadors.

