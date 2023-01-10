Gurugram Police nab 3 for aerial firing, ramming car in liquor shop after being denied free booze

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 10

Gurugram police on Tuesday nabbed three for aerial firing and allegedly ramming their car into a liquor shop after being denied free liquor.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on Dwarka Expressway, has gone viral on social media. The trio identified as Anil alias Ganja, Harsh and Vishal went to Delux wines and asked for free liquor.

They identified themselves as local dons and pulled out a gun. The salesman at stall refused to provide them with liquor free of cost, which led to a minor scuffle. Following the denial the miscreants fired in air and rammed their car in the shop.

“We have arrested trio and looking into their criminal background. They have been reported to be habitual offenders but we are verifying facts,” said ACP crime Preetpal Sangwan.

After their arrest, several other videos surfaced where they were seen smashing car panes in Daultabad Village in inebriated state. An FIR too was lodged in this case.

“The trio had smashed some panes a day before. They are being investigated for same as well,” Sangwan added.

