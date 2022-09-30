Gurugram police nab two for murder after taking Rs 9L ransom

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 29

The Gurugram police have claimed to have solved the murder case of Dilip Kumar Mehta, a resident of JJ Colony of Madipur in Delhi, following the arrest of two accused. The police said the accused Krishan Kumar (35) and Asim Banerjee (32) were arrested from Alipurduar in West Bengal on September 26. The accused had kidnapped Mehta, who was residing in Rewari and demanded money to free him. After accepting Rs 9 lakh as ransom, they murdered Mehta and disposed off the body in Pataudi. The police said, they had recovered Mehta’s body, along with a blood-stained knife.

Krishan, a resident of Rewari, along with Asim, a resident of Assam, had originally hatched a conspiracy to kidnap a food joint owner in Rewari.

“The accused reached Rewari on September 12 and carried out a recce of the shop for two days. They tried to abduct the shop owner on September 16 but failed. They then changed their plan and abducted Mehta,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime.

Police said Krishan knew Mehta and on September 22, they reached Mehta’s house in Rewari and asked him to accompany them on the pretext of some help. They tied him inside a Creta car and threatened him to give them Rs 15 lakh. However, Mehta gave them Rs 9 lakh, following which the accused murdered him. They also looted a gold chain, finger ring and Mehta’s car. The car was found abandoned nearby. The police recovered Rs 9 lakh from the accused.

“Both accused have confessed that they were again planning to abduct the food joint owner after Dashera and demand Rs 50 lakh as ransom from him,” Sangwan added.