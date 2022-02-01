Gurugram police nab two snatchers

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 31

The Gurugram police nabbed two snatchers, including a former delivery boy of a food chain, who were active in different parts of the city. The accused UP residents have confessed to their involvement in 15 cases of snatching in the last 40 days. A motorcycle and 11 stolen mobiles have been recovered from their possession.

The crime branch of Sector-40 arrested the accused from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The accused have been identified as Nitin Pratap, alias Atul (25) and Sandeep Kumar (23), residents of Firozabad district in UP. The accused were produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody.

“Sandeep revealed that he used to work as a delivery boy in Gurugram. During the lockdown, he lost his job and started working with his friend Atul at a factory in Rajasthan, but the salary was not enough. Eventually, they came to Gurugram and took to snatching articles from people. They went to Firozabad to sell the stolen articles, said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime. —