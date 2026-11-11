Gurugram police order random transfers of traffic personnel

In a bid to curb corruption and illegal extortion by traffic police personnel and home guards, Gurugram Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj has ordered random transfers of traffic personnel every 60 days through an automated computerised system.

The Commissioner has also warned that zonal officers (ZOs) and traffic inspectors (TIs) will be held accountable if any traffic policeman, home guard or special police officer (SPO) is found indulging in corrupt practices while on duty.

The directions follow the arrest of a Home Guard personnel after a video purportedly showing him demanding illegal gratification in the name of a gift went viral on social media.

Taking serious note of the incident, Kabiraj has directed all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to sensitise ground-level personnel and ensure strict supervision. He has made it clear that illegal collections, misconduct and corrupt practices will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

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ACP-rank officers deployed in the Police Control Room have been asked to regularly inspect and monitor CCTV cameras to keep a check on the conduct of personnel on duty.

The Commissioner has also directed that traffic challans be issued under the surveillance of body-worn cameras to ensure transparency and protect the interests of both motorists and police personnel. Officers have further been asked to regularly analyse CCTV footage and take immediate action against any suspicious activity or irregularity.

“Any kind of illegal collection, corruption or misconduct under the cover of the police uniform will not be accepted at any level,” Kabiraj said, reiterating that public trust and dignity remained the police force’s highest priorities.