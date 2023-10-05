Gurugram police put UID numbers on 450 autorickshaws

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 4

The Gurugram police have completed registration of 3,300 autorickshaws and put unique identification (UID) numbers on 450 till Wednesday.

DCP (traffic) Virender Vij said autorickshaws were being registered at Traffic Tower Sushant Lok and Old CP Office for the past one week.

In compliance with the decision of the Haryana Police, the move is aimed at making public transport safer, especially for women.

“With the aim of ensuring women safety, instructions have been given to all auto-rickshaws union heads, drivers and owners to provide complete details of their vehicles and put a unique ID on their vehicles by October 20. Thereafter owners of autorickshaws found without the unique ID will be issued challans as per the rules,” said the DCP.

Another senior police officer said that all autorickshaw drivers will have to mention their registration number, driver’s photo, phone number and address inside the vehicle. It will be mandatory to put serial numbers given by the police on the front and back of all types of autorickshaws. Besides mandatory police verification of drivers, all union heads were told to immediately inform the police if any driver or passenger appeared suspicious.

“In case of suspicion, passengers can immediately inform their family members and dial 112. It will create a sense of security in the mind of women while travelling in autorickshaws,” added DCP Vij.

