Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 11

The Gurugram police have registered an FIR against Chintel builders following complaint by the husband of the woman killed in the mishap.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ekta Bhardwaj. Her husband Rajesh Bhardwaj was in office when the accident happened.

Meanwhile, Gurugram administration on Friday has confirmed the death of two women. The body of one woman was recovered on Thursday night. The second was spotted on Friday and efforts are on to pull the body out.

In his complaint, Rajesh said, “I got a call from son Yatharth that the ceiling of some floors of our tower had collapsed. My wife Ekta was injured who later died.

“Rescue and police teams were working on the spot and after removal of debris my wife's body was recovered. The accident happened due to the negligence and sub-standard construction undertaken by MD, Chintels group, Ashok Saloman, and the contractor. There could be more deaths and injuries. Legal action should be taken against the accused.”