Gurugram police to train cops in public behaviour

In an effort to make policing more citizen-friendly in the Millennium City, the Gurugram Police is set to roll out a comprehensive behavioural and soft-skills training programme for its personnel. The initiative aims to bridge the communication gap between the traditional policing system and the city’s diverse corporate workforce while promoting a more professional and approachable image of the force.

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With Gurugram emerging as a global business hub, the police have acknowledged the need to improve public interactions. The move comes amid repeated feedback from residents, especially corporate professionals, who have often described police interactions as intimidating. Language barriers and conventional policing methods have also contributed to friction during traffic checks, police station visits and routine public dealings.

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The programme will be conducted by professional personality development and behavioural experts. It will focus on communication skills, conflict resolution and sensitising personnel while dealing with women, families and people from diverse cultural backgrounds. Officers’ behavioural traits will be assessed to help them develop confidence and adopt a service-oriented approach.

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“In the past, we have consistently issued directives on how to interact with the corporate community, women, and families, as well as guidelines on how to conduct challans with dignity and professionalism,” a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

“However, we recognise that directives alone are insufficient. This new phase of training goes beyond policy; it focuses on the individual officer, analysing their interaction styles and providing the tools necessary to build a more professional, cosmopolitan police identity.”

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While the department has organised similar soft-skills workshops in the past, particularly for the Economic Offences Wing to improve engagement with expatriates and non-resident complainants, this is the first time such training will be implemented across the force.

The police are finalising the implementation roadmap and training schedule. Officials believe the initiative will reduce public apprehension, encourage greater civic cooperation and strengthen the image of Gurugram Police as a modern, citizen-centric force.