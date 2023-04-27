Gurugram police unearth illegal arms unit, 4 held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 26

The local police have busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in UP’s Aligarh district and arrested four persons, including the key supplier of illegal arms. One of the accused, Mohit Bansal, was arrested on April 23 and a country-made pistol was recovered from him.

“With the help of Aligarh police, a raid was conducted on the unit. The team seized three country-made pistols, 23 barrels of .315 bore, 14 barrels of .32 bore and around 34 items used in making weapons,” said Nitish Aggarwal, DCP (East).