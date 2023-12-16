Gurugram police use drone to enforce lane driving

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, December 15

In an effort to enforce lane driving, the Gurugram traffic police on Thursday launched a special campaign to keep an aerial eye, using a drone, on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. The police issued a total of 412 challans and imposed over Rs 3 lakh fine in one day.

The campaign started at the Sirhaul border and concluded at the Khedki Daula toll plaza. The traffic police has been advising commuters that heavy vehicles be driven only in the two lanes on the left side of the road, so that fast moving vehicles could pass through easily.

A senior traffic police officer said it has been observed that a very large proportion of accidents take place due to abrupt lane-changing at a high speed. He said the police are organising challan campaigns, using a drone, in order to prevent such mishaps in the city.

Taking strict action against those violating the lane driving norms, as many as 6,866 challans have been issued in so far this month, and a fine amounting to over Rs 58 lakh collected. Those fined included owners of 5,797 trucks, 518 passenger buses and 211 educational institute buses.

“The campaign will continue in the future. We have observed a significant improvement in the abidance to lane driving rules. For now, we only have one drone, but from Monday, more of them would be put into use in our effort to prevent accidents,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Virender Vij.

#Gurugram