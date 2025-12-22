DT
Gurugram police's ASI held for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Gurugram police’s ASI held for taking bribe in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur

Accused was identified as ASI Praveen Kumar, posted at Palam Vihar Crime Branch, Gurugram

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 03:13 AM Dec 22, 2025 IST
The accused ASI Praveen Kumar
A team of the Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an assistant sub inspector (ASI) of the Gurugram police in Jodhpur while accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh. It is alleged that the ASI had demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh in exchange for not harassing the accused in a vehicle theft case during police remand and helping him in the case.

According to the Rajasthan police, the arrested accused was identified as ASI Praveen Kumar, posted at Palam Vihar Crime Branch, Gurugram.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav of the ACB, Rajasthan, said ASI Praveen of the Crime Branch in Gurugram’s Palam Vihar was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh. The role of other Haryana police officials accompanying him was not revealed yet.

According to the police, a vehicle theft case was registered at the Sadar police station in Gurugram. A person was arrested in the case and he was currently on remand. ASI Praveen brought the accused to Jodhpur on Friday for verification and investigation. During this time, he contacted family of the accused.

According to the police, the family of the accused requested that he not be assaulted and be provided assistance during the remand period for which the ASI demanded Rs 3 lakh in return. The victim filed a written complaint at the ACB’s rural chowki. The ACB conducted a verification and confirmed demand for a bribe of Rs 3 lakh.

After this, the ACB laid a trap and sent the complainant to ASI to give bribe. The complainant had Rs 1.50 lakh in real currency and the remaining Rs 1.50 lakh in dummy notes. ASI Praveen called him outside the Kaprada police station on the Jaipur highway, where the complainant handed him Rs 3 lakh. Upon receiving signal, the ACB, led by ASP Paras Soni, caught ASI Praveen red-handed with Rs 3 lakh. He was taken to the police station and an FIR was registered against him.

