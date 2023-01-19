Gurugram potholes led to 38% mishaps in 2 years

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, January 18

While roads constitute 25 per cent of its total area, Gurugram possesses the worst roads in NCR, according to a mobility survey by School of Architecture and Planning, Delhi.

Broken and potholed roads in several parts of the city have become a pain for the commuters. Roads not just occupy a major part of our land but also our civic budgets and our development plans.

It’s not just daily inconvenience but the threat to life that these roads pose which has made poor roads one of the biggest civic issues.

Haryana’s Vision Zero survey has found that poor roads in the city accounted for 38 per cent of its accidents in the past two years.

With poor condition of roads being one of the key causes of fatal accidents last year, the Gurugram police are out mapping potholes to get them repaired and save lives.

A pothole on the road near SGT University in Gurugram. Tribune photo: S Chandan

“I commute from my Janola village to Gurugram for work every day. I used to ride a bike but in 2021, it skid in a pothole on Pataudi road and I sustained spine injuries. We were saving to construct our house but had to spend that money on my treatment. I have resumed work but don’t drive anymore and use a shared auto. But ever since, my wife is scared when I am on the road,” says Jatashankar Yadav, a 40-year-old working in car showroom in Gurugram.

Pataudi road is one of the busiest and worst roads of the city. Initially connecting the hamlet to Gurugram, this road now is the access road for hundreds of warehouses built in the area. With heavy vehicles plying on it, the condition of road has deteriorated over the years and turned worse.

While the city civic authorities — MCG, GMDA, HSVP and NHAI — review their list of worst roads from time to time, the New Gurugram area starting from Sector 57 has the maximum worst roads with the majority being around the Dwarka expressway or its subsidiaries. The area comprises 60 societies with the majority of the population commuting daily on these roads.

“It’s a matter of life and death for us. Most roads don’t just have potholes but have craters. We are scared to even drive, leave aside cycle or walk on those. Dwarka Expressway stretches are under construction or under repair most of the time and the entire area is dug up,” said Suneel Sareen, an infrastructure activist from Sector 102, Gurugram.

Amongst the worst roads, the residents cite Raghopur road as the poorest one. Part of this road falls under Delhi.

“The stretch is deadly. As it is not the responsibility of any local civic authority here, nobody cares. We have craters there. The majority of the roads in our area are either missing, under-construction, tattered or potholed,” says Prakhar Sahay, a resident of Dwarka Expressway who has long been raising the issue at several platforms.