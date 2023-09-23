Gurugram: Private company employee held in Rs 85 lakh embezzlement case

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 23

An employee of a private company here has been arrested for allegedly embezzling Rs 85 lakh, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Hemant Trehan, a resident of Faridabad, was working in the accounts section of the private company, said officials.

On August 23, Ajay Singh, an official of the company, filed a complaint against the accused that he had embezzled Rs 85 lakh from the company. An FIR was registered at cyber crime, east police station.

Acting upon the complaint, a team led by inspector Jasveer arrested the accused on Wednesday.

Police said they are now questioning the accused in the case, who was sent to five-day police remand by a local court.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that with the intention of earning more money, he had fraudulently transferred the amount in another bank account and had also spent the defrauded amount on shopping. We are questioning the accused”, said ACP crime Varun Dahiya.

