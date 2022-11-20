Gurugram: Proclaimed offender held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 19

A proclaimed offender (PO) was nabbed on Friday night. The accused, Sakir, is a resident of Gawarka village, Nuh. He was arrested by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) at the Gawarka bypass. The accused was produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody, the police said.

According to officials, there are 10 cases registered against him under various sections at different police stations. He was wanted in cases of theft, cow-smuggling and ATM robberies, the police said.

“During the interrogation, Sakir revealed that he was booked thrice for robbing ATMs in Kerala in 2021. He was also wanted in a cow-smuggling case in Sohna and was declared a proclaimed offender in February 2013 after he could not be traced post getting booked for theft,” said Nuh SP Varun Singla.

He has been sent to judicial custody, he added .