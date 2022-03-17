Gurugram: Provide facilities, toll plazas told

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 16

A monthly meeting of the road safety committee chaired by the DC, Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, was held today wherein special instructions were issued to toll plaza concessionaires for safe and hassle-free travel.

The concessionaires are required to operate highway units to constantly patrol each stretch of 50 km of the highway. These units will be active 24x7 to help citizens in distress, clear obstructions on the highways, cordon off areas with obstructions and divert traffic. Each vehicle will also contain protective equipment and traffic management such as gas cutters, fire extinguishers, gum boots, rubber gloves, first-aid kits, signages for diversion of traffic, traffic cones and barricades. In case of emergency medical services, the DC said each toll plaza would have a medical aid post set up by the concessionaire, along with ambulance(s) well-equipped with first-aid and emergency life support services. The ambulance should have two trained and certified paramedics. —