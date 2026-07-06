Gurugram rain floods Old City, causes long electricity outages

Sunday’s rain brought respite from the scorching heat but once again exposed Gurugram’s chronic drainage problems, with large parts of the Old City submerged under water and prolonged power outages disrupting normal life.

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Rain began around 7 am and continued intermittently through the morning, intensifying by 10.30 am before easing around noon. The downpour left several roads and residential pockets waterlogged, particularly in the older parts of the city.

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Sector 10 was among the worst-affected areas, while waterlogging was also reported from Sectors 4, 7, 7 Extension, 9 and 9A, besides adjoining colonies. Khandsa Road, Pataudi Road and several stretches of Old Gurugram also witnessed inundation.

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At several locations, water accumulated up to nearly a foot, slowing traffic and leaving two-wheelers and e-rickshaws stranded. Water entered internal roads and low-lying residential areas, forcing commuters to wade through flooded stretches. Although the rain fell on a Sunday, preventing the severe traffic snarls usually witnessed on working days, the flooding again raised concerns over the city’s monsoon preparedness.

The showers also triggered widespread power disruptions. Residents from several localities reported electricity outages lasting several hours. Khazur Colony in Farrukhnagar reportedly remained without power for nearly 18 to 20 hours, while several neighbourhoods in Gurugram experienced outages of seven to eight hours, affecting water supply, household chores and the use of cooling appliances.

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Teams of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority remained on the ground throughout the rainfall, deploying pumps, tractor-mounted pumps and suction tankers to clear accumulated water.