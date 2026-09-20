Gurugram realtor’s premises raided, Rs 117 crore in GST recovered

A Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) team has recovered Rs 117 crore towards tax liability during a search operation at multiple premises linked to a prominent real estate developer in Gurugram.

According to an official statement, the GST team also seized incriminating documentary and digital evidence during the raid, allegedly indicating large cash dealings through a network of brokers/channel partners and consequent underreported GST liability.

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A follow-up search at the residential premises of a linked broker/channel partner led to the recovery of hidden cash to the tune of Rs 7.9 crore.

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Further leads were being developed in the case and the investigation was underway, the officials said.