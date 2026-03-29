Gurugram Realty hotspot: Dwarka Expressway belt leads with 67 per cent rise in circle rates

Riding on the explosive growth of the Dwarka Expressway corridor, the Gurugram administration’s proposed collector rates for 2026–27 have recorded a sharp surge of up to 67 per cent in Sectors 104–115, reflecting the area’s rapid transformation into a real estate hotspot.

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The Gurugram district administration has released the proposed collector (circle) rates for 2026–27, with some of the sharpest hikes concentrated along the Dwarka Expressway and peripheral urbanising villages. The revision, which follows earlier increases ranging from 10 per cent over to as high as 77 per cent in 2024–25 and 2025–26, aims to bridge the gap between government-notified rates and prevailing market prices.

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The new rates, scheduled to come into effect from April 1, 2026, have been uploaded on the district website. Objections and suggestions can be submitted till March 30, 4:30 pm.

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Dwarka Expressway records highest residential jump

The sharpest increase has been recorded in Sectors 104–115 along the Dwarka Expressway, under Kadipur and Harsaru tehsils. Residential plot rates in these sectors have risen by nearly 62 per cent to 67 per cent, from approximately Rs 40,000 – Rs 44,000 per square yard to Rs 66,125 – Rs 70,000 per square yard.

Circle rates for flats in group housing societies in this belt have also jumped significantly, from around Rs 4,200 to Rs 7,000 per square foot. Commercial properties in the corridor have been pegged at approximately Rs 1.72 lakh per square yard.

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Agricultural land sees sharpest spike

Agricultural land rates have seen the sharpest spike, rising by up to 145 per cent in villages such as Bajghera and Sarhaul, reflecting rapid urbanisation and rising land demand.

Tehsil-wise trends: Wazirabad, Gurugram lead

Wazirabad tehsil and parts of Gurugram tehsil have recorded notable increases due to their proximity to high-growth infrastructure corridors, especially the Dwarka Expressway.

Premium corridors remain costliest

Despite relatively moderate hikes of 10 per cent to 20 per cent, posh localities continue to command the highest property values.

Along Golf Course Road (Sectors 42, 43 and 54): Luxury residential projects such as DLF Camellias, Magnolias and Aralias now have circle rates of around Rs 39,325 – Rs 39,350 per square foot, up from approximately Rs 37,750 per square foot.

Residential plots are pegged at Rs 79,970 per square yard in Sector 42 and Rs 87,230 per square yard in Sector 43, while commercial rates range between Rs 2.4 lakh and Rs 2.6 lakh per square yard.

Other high-value localities

South City 1: Around Rs 90,000 per square yard

DLF Phase II: Plots at approximately rs 1,15,100 per square yard; builder floors between Rs 7,000 – Rs 9,400 per square foot

Nirvana Country: Among the costliest at Rs 1,32,250 per square yard

Public consultation process

District Revenue Officer Vijay Yadav said the proposed rates have been prepared under Haryana government directions using system-generated predictive models. Citizens can submit their objections at their respective tehsil offices, Room No 212 (HRA branch) at the DC office, or via email.

Impact on property buyers

The steep hike will directly increase stamp duty and registration costs. In Sectors 104–115, where rates have risen by over 60 per cent, registry expenses could nearly double for many transactions.

While experts believe the revision will enhance transparency and curb under-reporting or ‘black money’ transactions, it may also lead to a temporary slowdown in the affordable and mid-segment secondary housing markets.

With the consultation window open till March 30, stakeholders across Gurugram’s real estate sector are expected to respond before the final notification is issued.