Gurugram relaxes firecracker ban for two days

The Gurugram administration has permitted the sale of approved green crackers till November 6 and their bursting only during designated evening hours on November 7 and 8. The ban on their sale, storage and bursting will return from November 9.

This follows the Supreme Court’s relaxation of the blanket firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR. According to the directions, green crackers can be burst only between 6 pm and 7 pm on November 7 and between 8 pm and 10 pm on November 8, the Diwali day.

In an order dated November 3, Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner Sonu Bhatt as the nodal officer to implement and monitor the apex court’s October 29 order.

Cancelled trade licences stand restored from November 4 to 6, solely for the sale of CSIR-NEERI-approved green crackers. Sale is permitted only at designated locations to be finalised in consultation with the police. Online sales are barred. Sealed boxes with QR codes are mandatory, while conventional and barium crackers remain banned.

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No-cracker zones will be marked within 300 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, health centres, old-age homes, schools and silence zones.

Traders and manufacturers must furnish monetary security, which will be forfeited in case of any violation. The licences of violators will be cancelled immediately.

Police patrolling teams, working with duty magistrates, will check sale points, randomly verify QR codes, seize illegal crackers and initiate prosecution. Vehicles will be checked at the district’s entry points to prevent the inflow of banned crackers.

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Meanwhile, licensed green cracker sellers are yet to receive their stocks. They also point to the open sale of conventional crackers in villages such as Gadoli.

“Those following the rules are sitting with empty shelves, while the unregulated market for normal crackers runs illegally in villages like Gadoli,” said a representative of the Green Cracker Association.

The SC order requires the Haryana State Pollution Control Board to provide day-wise air quality data and ensure the repair of non-functional monitoring stations. The Civil Surgeon must report any rise in hospital admissions till November 30. Departments must submit daily action-taken reports from November 4 to 9. The court has directed the state to file affidavits by December 14.