Gurugram reports first Covid death in six months

Gurugram, January 1
A 47-year-old woman infected with corona virus died on Sunday, the first Covid death in the district in about six months, an official said.
The woman, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for six days, was also suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and other health issues, he said.
Meanwhile, two fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Gurugram on Monday, the health department said.
Two women, aged 35 and 57, have tested positive for COVID-19. Both of them recently returned from Mumbai. After their health deteriorated, they got tested for COVID-19 and their results came back positive, it said.
"As both women have mild symptoms, they are in home isolation. A doctor is monitoring their health," an official said.
