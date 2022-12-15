Gurugram: RERA fines realtor Rs 2.5 cr for violations

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 14

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Gurugram, has imposed a penalty of Rs 2.5 crore on Brahma City Private Limited, a real estate promoter, for violating the provisions of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. The promoter has been penalised for not registering its ongoing project and selling unregistered plots.

The RERA order read: “The promoter is directed to deposit the penalty within one month from the date of issuance of this notice. In case the promoter fails to deposit the penalty as imposed by the authority, it will be recovered as arrears of land revenue and further proceedings will be initiated against the promoter under Section 63 of the RERA Act, 2016.”

The promoter is developing a project of plotted residential township in Sectors 61, 62, 63, 64 and 65 of Gurugram.

