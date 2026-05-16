Gurugram resident shot dead outside courts complex at Kharkhoda in Sonepat
The assailants came in a car and rammed into his, before opening fire
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A youth was allegedly shot dead outside the courts complex at Kharkhoda in Sonepat district on Saturday.
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The deceased has been identified as Neeraj of Dubaldhan in Jhajjar district, who was a resident of Sector 37-C in Gurugram.
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Neeraj had come to attend a hearing in a marital dispute case.
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The assailants came in a car and allegedly rammed into his, before opening fire.
After firing several rounds of bullets on his head and face, the assailants ran away.
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Neeraj died on the spot.
The police teams reached the crime scene and began an investigation. More details are awaited.
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