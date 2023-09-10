 Gurugram residents rue open manholes, sewage overflow : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Gurugram residents rue open manholes, sewage overflow

Gurugram residents rue open manholes, sewage overflow

Gurugram residents rue open manholes, sewage overflow

An open manhole and overflowing sewage speaks volumes of the situation in Gurugram colonies.



Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, September 9

Even after the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) awarded tenders worth Rs 20 crore to private agencies to clean and repair sewers, complaints against open manholes and blocked sewers have been steadily rising. Earlier, 50 to 60 complaints used to be registered daily, but the number has now crossed 100.

Campaign on manholes next week

The municipal commissioner here has given instructions to close all uncovered manholes. A campaign will be launched next week in this regard. Radhe Shyam Sharma, Superintending Engineer, MCG

The situation is such that the officials of the MCG are not able to resolve even 50 per cent of the complaints. Due to the alleged negligence of the MCG officials, the city residents are facing many problems. Two-wheeler riders and auto drivers are particularly badly affected as they are always in the fear of accidents due to open manholes.

The MCG has issued ward-wise tenders for sewer cleaning and repair (O&M) to various private agencies. Contractors have to replace broken manhole covers and clean sewers in the city, but nothing seems to be happening on the ground. There is a problem of sewer blockage and overflow in every ward. More than 500 manholes are also lying open across the city.

The corporation has issued tenders totalling Rs 10 crore for super-sucker machines to clean sewers, apart from tenders to acquire smaller machines, but work in this regard is yet to start.

In Baraf Khana and Om Nagar Colonies, four to five manholes have been lying open or broken for the last 10 days and sewage is overflowing on to the street. Local resident Rajesh Goyal said that due to these broken manholes, three two-wheeler drivers have become victims of accidents at night. The problem has not been resolved even after several complaints to the corporation officials,

“In our colony, a road was dug up to lay sewer lines, but work has not been completed even after a month and a half. Owing to this, people slip on overflowing sewage and suffer falls every other day,” said Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Om Nagar Colony.

Apart from this, manholes are lying open at four places in Bhim Nagar and people are facing problems. In some areas, the locals have themselves covered open manholes with bricks or other alternative materials. Even in the colonies, the sewer lines are about 12 feet deep and keep overflowing due to lack of cleanliness. There are frequent cases of two-wheelers and three-wheelers getting stuck in these manholes.

Manholes are also lying open in Jacobpura, Rajendra Park, Sarai village, Laxmi Garden, Bhimgarh Khedi, Sectors 5, 4, 14 and 23, Gurugram village, Jail Chowk, etc.

To avoid accidents, passersby have placed a broken

chair over an open manhole on the main sewer line at Jail Chowk.

#Gurugram

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

2
India

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

3
Punjab

Demanding UK national Jagtar Singh Johal's release, British MP Preet Kaur Gill says it's shocking Rishi Sunak isn't going to call for it

4
Trending

Madhuri Dixit was asked to remove blouse, shoot in bra for Amitabh Bachchan film

5
Sports

India-Pakistan match reserve day in Asia Cup leads to huge controversy; here is the clarification

6
India

PM Modi, US President Biden announce connectivity corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe

7
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh dismisses rumour he met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

8
Pollywood

Sikh heritage comes alive at special screening of Punjabi film 'Mastaney' in Mumbai

9
Himachal

G20 summit: Himachal Pradesh showcases handmade artefacts from Kullu, Chamba and Kinnaur

10
Punjab

Decorated Punjab martyr’s son becomes third generation army officer in his family

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

G 20: Delhi declaration adopted, consensus after hardball negotiations on Ukraine conflict

G 20: Delhi declaration adopted, consensus after hardball negotiations on Ukraine conflict

India achieves big diplomatic victory on first day of summit...

African Union made permanent member

African Union made permanent member

PM Modi, Sunak agree to work for FTA, deepen defence cooperation

PM Modi, Sunak agree to work for FTA, deepen defence cooperation

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

In ‘Bharat’ nameplate, PM’s firm message

In 'Bharat' nameplate, PM's firm message

Amid name change row, ‘Bharat’ replaces ‘India’


Cities

View All

Adapting pedagogical transitions in classroom must be gradual: Expert

Adapting pedagogical transitions in classroom must be gradual: Expert

National Lok Adalat resolves 19,833 cases

14 Benches settle 4,324 cases in Gurdaspur, Batala

Man loses Rs 11L to travel agents

Three held for running illegal liquor bottling plant near Khasa bus stand

Delhi High court quashes FIR against Air India ex-pilot

Delhi High court quashes FIR against Air India ex-pilot

RRTS Corridor: NCRTC MD inspects construction works

Delhi woman found dead in Greater Noida

Youth stabbed to death in Delhi

Yati Narsinghanad Saraswati booked for controversial remark on Abdul Kalam

Patient’s death after falling off stretcher at Ludhiana Civil Hospital: Three employees suspended, action against others underway

Patient's death after falling off a stretcher at Ludhiana Civil Hospital: Three employees suspended, action against others underway

DC office employees on 3-day pen-down strike from tomorrow

Lok adalat settles 36,113 cases; awards of over Rs 77 crore passed

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Dulay village boys clinch U-17 football title

Woman dies in hit-and-run, kin lay siege to highway