Gurugram: Robbers attack bus on KMP eway, 2 held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 3

Some car-borne robbers attacked a Rajasthan Roadways bus on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in the wee hours on Friday. The bus was on way to Alwar from Katra.

The robbers smashed windowpanes of the bus, thrashed the driver, conductor and some passengers. An FIR was registered at the Bilaspur police station here late last night.

Two accused were caught by the passengers, while others managed to flee after snatching a bag containing around Rs 27,000 from the conductor. The accused were thrashed by passengers. The police took them into custody and got them admitted to a hospital.

The incident occurred around 4.45 am on Friday near Bilaspur when a Wagon-R car, the number plate of which was covered with a black cloth, came from behind and stopped in front of the bus after overtaking it.

According to a complaint filed by bus driver Dan Singh of Alwar district, second bus driver Kamal Singh and conductor Aakash Yadav were in the bus when the incident occurred.

“As soon as the bus stopped, six persons barged in. Two of them smashed windowpanes of the bus, while others asked passengers to handover their valuables to them. When the conductor and some passengers resisted, they thrashed them. Aakash suffered injuries on the left hand and head. Angry passengers caught hold of two accused. We later called the police,” the complainant said.

Initially, a team of the Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) police reached the spot, but the matter was later handed over to the Bilaspur police. An FIR has been registered against six persons under Sections 147, 149, 332, 352, 341, 379-A and 427 of the IPC.

“The arrested accused have been identified as Himanshu and Amit, both residents of Noorpur village in Pataudi area. Raids are being conducted to arrest others,” said investigating officer ASI Gajender Singh.

