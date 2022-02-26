Gurugram roof collapse: Committee reconstituted

Gurugram, February 25
The administration has reconstituted the committee looking into Chintels Paradiso apartment collapse. Following government orders for proper coordination, officials from Gurugram police and Engineering Department were included in the inquiry.
“We have different departments working on the same issue. The finds and reports need to be shared and corroborated. So rather than having different committees investigating, we have reconstituted the committee to include all authorities concerned,” said DC Nishant Kumar Yadav.
The committee will be headed by Additional District Magistrate as chairperson and will have Chief Engineer (Building), PWD B&R, Superintending Engineer, Gurugram Circle (PWD B&R), District Town Planner, Enforcement, Gurugram, and Rajeev Kumar, ACP Udyog Vihar, as members.
“The committee will supervise the resettlement of families who were residing in Tower-D4 of the said society and will also provide options for shifting of families of Tower-D4 which may also include expertise of evaluation of market rates/interior works etc,” added DC Yadav.
Panels working on same issue
Rather than different committees investigate the same issue, we have reconstituted the committee to include all authorities concerned. Nishant Kumar Yadav, Gurugram DC
