Gurugram school chairman claims abduction threat by Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Gurugram, June 4
A private school chairman in Farrukhnagar area has received an abduction threat from a man posing as a member of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang.
He has moved police and an FIR has been registered at Farrukhnagar police station.
According to the complaint filed by Jai Pal Yadav, chairman of Dronacharya Senior Secondary School, Bhangrola village, on June 3 he received a call on his mobile phone from a 13 digit mobile number and the caller asked if he was JP Yadav. “When I replied to the caller in affirmative, he said he is a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and he will abduct me on Monday. When I asked him what is the matter, he said he will tell on Monday only. After that, I tried to contact him repeatedly, but his mobile did not connect. Finally I moved police,” Yadav, a resident of Dhani Farrukhnagar, said in his complaint.
Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against unidentified caller under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC at Farrukhnagar police station.
“As per the complaint an FIR has been registered and probe is on,” said inspector Sunil Beniwal, SHO of Farrukhnagar police station.
