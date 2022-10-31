 Gurugram school murder case: Accused’s side plans to move Supreme Court against Juvenile Justice Board order : The Tribune India

Gurugram school murder case: Accused's side plans to move Supreme Court against Juvenile Justice Board order

Sessions court has fixed November 19 for hearing

Gurugram school murder case: Accused’s side plans to move Supreme Court against Juvenile Justice Board order

The accused in the Gurugram private school murder case. PTI file



Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, October 31

In the 2017 Gurugram school murder case, the accused’s side is preparing to move the Supreme Court against the decision of the Juvenile Justice Board.

Accused Bholu’s counsel has asked for time for appealing in the Supreme Court and the sessions court here has fixed November 19 for the hearing.

On Monday, all the parties reached the court of the additional sessions judge Tarun Singal for hearing where an appeal was made to the court on behalf of the Bholu side that they are appealing in the Supreme Court against the decision of JJB.

Therefore, a long date should be given for hearing here, the application said. On this, the court fixed November 19 for the next hearing.

The Juvenile Justice Board on the direction of the Supreme Court, had ordered to conduct the trial considering Bholu as an adult. After the JJB order, Bholu got bail from the Supreme Court.

Trying Bholu as an adult, the first hearing in the case was to begin in the court of additional sessions judge Tarun Singal on Monday. For this, all the parties reached the court at around 10 am and Bholu also reached the court along with his father and lawyer.

As soon as the hearing started, it was first argued in the court on behalf of the Bholu side that they are going to the Supreme Court against the decision of JJB.

“Till the date of next hearing Bholu’s side will have to file an appeal in the Supreme Court. If there are any guidelines from the Supreme Court on that appeal, according to that on November 19 it will be decided in the sessions court whether the trial will go ahead or get the date again,” said the father of deceased Prince.

After the boy’s murder on September 8, 2017, a bus driver was made the prime suspect in the incident and was sent to jail. But when CBI took charge of the investigation, “Bholu”, then a Class 11 student of the same school, was found allegedly to have killed the boy, and was taken in custody. Now, Bholu gets bail from the Supreme Court while JJB had ordered that Bholu will be tried as an adult.

