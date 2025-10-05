Gurugram school teacher gang-raped, 4 arrested

Gurugram police have arrested four gym trainers for allegedly gang-raping a foreign language teacher of a renowned private school in the city twice in the past two weeks. All the accused were produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody. One of the gym trainers was a close friend of the victim.

According to the police, the arrested persons were identified as Gaurav, a native of Himachal Pradesh, Yogesh and Abhishek alias Montu, residents of Narnaul, and Neeraj, a resident of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The victim is a 29-year-old native of Kerala and has lived with her family in Gurugram for the past many years.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, she befriended Gaurav at a party in September. They exchanged mobile numbers and began chatting. On September 18, Gaurav called her for a meeting and took her to his friend Neeraj’s flat located in Sushant Lok area. There, they allegedly gang-raped her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it.

She added that on October 1, she was returning to Gurugram from a party in Delhi. Around 1 am on October 2, she received a call from Gaurav and went to meet him. Gaurav took her to Neeraj's flat again and raped her. Later, he called up Neeraj, who also raped her. Then, Gaurav and Neeraj called their friends Abhishek and Yogesh, who also raped her.

The teacher said that she pleaded with them to let her go, but they refused to listen. She somehow returned home in the morning and later reported the incident to a police officer at the Women's Police Station East.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 3(5), 64(1), 70(1) of the BNS and the police arrested all four accused. “All the accused confessed to the crime. They were produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody. Further probe is underway,” said Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of Gurugram police.