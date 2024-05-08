Gurugram scrambles to fight ‘poor’ air

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 7

Owing to the rampant burning of waste in the city, Gurugram is witnessing one of the poorest air quality in Delhi-NCR. Even though the temperature is surging to as high as 42°C, the city is witnessing winter-like air quality. The city recorded an average air quality index (AQI) of 291 on Tuesday.

Sector 51 nears 400-mark A hotspot for burning garbage in the city, Sector 51 is among the worst-hit areas and has recorded the AQI readings as high as 399.

Gurugram administration is receiving an average of 60 daily complaints about waste burning.

“We are choking as garbage is being burnt in every nook and corner of the city in the morning as well as night. Even everyday complaints have failed to deter miscreants,” said Ruchika Sethi of Citizens for Clean Air Bharat.

For three consecutive days, the average air quality of Gurugram has been in the ‘poor’ category, with a majority of the areas witnessing the AQI at around 200 or higher.

A hotspot for burning garbage in the city, Sector 51 is among the worst-hit areas and has recorded the AQI as high as 399. Gurugram has been reporting an average of 60 daily complaints about waste burning. It is learnt that the administration has received these complaints through social media, Municipal Corporation, police, and the Fire Department.

Worst April since ’21 Year AQI 2021 121 2022 205 2023 185 2024 237

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Gurugram witnessed its worst April in terms of air quality since 2021.

Gurugram’s average AQI in April this year was 237 in the ‘poor’ category compared to 185 in the ‘moderate’ category in April 2023. The monthly average AQI for April was 205 (poor) in 2022 and 121 (moderate) in 2021.

It is worth noting that the city did not witness any ‘satisfactory’ or ‘good’ air days this April. Additionally, it recorded one ‘very poor’ air day, 25 ‘poor’ air days and only four days with ‘moderate’ air quality.

“We are choking as garbage is being burnt in every nook and corner of the city in the morning as well as night. A few areas have become hotspots for burning waste and even everyday complaints have failed to deter miscreants,” said Ruchika Sethi of Citizens for Clean Air Bharat.

Sethi said the Municipal Corporation had failed in dealing with the crisis and the residents were exposed to a major health hazard.

Meanwhile, MC officials have claimed that the civic body’s Additional Commissioner, Balpreet Singh, was taking it on a priority basis.

In the latest meeting held in this regard on Tuesday, Singh issued a warning to all officials against the practice of dumping garbage and burning it in the open. “It’s our job to curb this menace. If the problems of garbage burning and pollution persist, those responsible for the poor air quality in the city will be penalised,” said Singh.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram