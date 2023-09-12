Gurugram sectors to go without water for 36 hours

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 11

As many as 31 sectors in Gurugram and adjoining villages will have to go without water for almost 36 hours on September 12 and 13 due to the shifting of the master pipeline at Vatika Chowk.

The shutdown will start at 6 am on September 12 and end at 6 pm on September 13. Sectors 42 to 74 and Badshahpur village will be hit due to the shutdown. A GMDA official said, “A 1,400 mm master pipeline is falling in the alignment of the Vatika underpass being constructed by the NHAI. The residential complexes located along the Golf Course Road, southern peripheral and Golf Course Road extension, which get their supply from the Sector 51 boosting station will be hit due to the shutdown.”

#Gurugram