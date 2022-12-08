Gurugram security guard ends life after he fell prey to ‘sextortion’, FIR registered

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 7

A 32-year-old security guard died by suicide last month after he fell prey to sextortion.

A woman befriended him through Whatsapp and later tricked him into taking his objectionable photographs on the phone and started blackmailing him.

It was revealed on December 5, when the wife of the deceased got a message on Whatsapp of her husband’s mobile in which money was demanded by a woman and then she moved to the police. An FIR has been registered at the Rajendra park police station on Tuesday, said the police.

The police said Anil Kumar, a native of Mahendergarh district, was working as security guard with a private builder company in Gurugram. It was on November 15 he died by suicide and his body was found hanging from a tree near the construction site of the company near the Dwarka Expressway. That time, the police handed over the body to the kin after the postmortem examination as no suicide note was found there.

It was on Tuesday when Manju, wife of the deceased, filed a complaint with the police and claimed that her husband had died by suicide due to sextortion. She also submitted some proof obtained from the mobile phone of her husband.

“It was on December 5, I switched on his mobile phone and soon after got a Whatsapp message in which a woman was demanding money after threatening to go viral with the objectionable photographs of my husband. The woman extorted money from him by threatening to share his photographs with me and relatives and due to the threat, my husband died by suicide”, Manju said in her complaint.

