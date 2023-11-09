Gurugram sees 19% rise in theft cases

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, November 8

Claims that police patrolling and presence in the city is preventing crime is belied by theft and burglary cases at homes, which have risen 19 per cent over the last year.

As many as 1,069 such cases were reported until October, a significant rise over the figure of 869 for the whole of 2022. According to police data, of the 1,069 cases of theft and burglary registered until October this year, only 340 (31.46 %) have been solved.

Besides, the police have failed to identify the perpetrators in around 625 cases. The police have filed chargesheets in around 180 cases.

Last year, while the police had registered 869 cases of theft and burglary, they solved around 325 cases. They failed to identify thieves in 540 cases last year and filed chargesheets in 340 cases, including untraced cases.

According to the police, the thieves mostly targeted people living in PG accommodations and mostly stole their laptops and mobile phones.

Apart from this, the thieves also stole jewellery, cash and electronic items by breaking into houses. “Many domestic helps were involved in theft at houses they worked at. Efforts are being made to check these incidents,” ACP (crime) Varun Dahiya said.

#Gurugram