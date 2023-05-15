Gurugram sizzles at 40°C

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 14

The city continues to witness hot and dry weather conditions as the maximum temperature was recorded at 40°C today. On Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41.7°C and it touched 42.5°C on Friday, the season's hottest day. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature will stay around 40°C for the coming week.

The Health Department has issued an advisory asking people to stay indoors between 12 noon and 3 pm. People have been advised to keep rooms ventilated if there were no ACs or coolers.

The district has also implemented a special disaster management plan following the forecast of a heat wave. An online system has been designed to keep track of deaths from sunstroke and update the data regularly.

"People should avoid venturing out. We have set up heat stroke wards at health centres. Children and senior citizens should be extra cautious and medical aid should be sought in case of extreme symptoms," said Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer.