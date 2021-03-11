Gurugram sizzles at 45°C

- In what has added to the heat woes, the maximum temperature in Gurugram crossed the 45 degree Celsius-mark on Thursday for the first time in April.
- As per updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature was recorded at 45.6 degrees Celsius in Gurugram, which is 6 degrees higher than the normal.
- The local administration and Health Department, which have already been issuing warning, telling people to take measures to avoid heat stroke.
- As per the directives, residents have been asked to stay indoors, especially during the noon and afternoon hours.
- Hisar recorded a high of 44.5°C, Bhiwani 43.6°C, Narnaul 44.4°C, Rohtak 44°C, Ambala 42.8°C and Karnal 42.7°C.
