Gurugram: Software engineer loses Rs 42L to cyber fraudsters

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 13

A software engineer working with an IT company was allegedly duped of about Rs 42 lakh by an unknown group of fraudsters on the pretext of earning from home by simply liking videos on YouTube. He was added to a Telegram group and was asked to invest a significant sum of money, but later was not allowed to withdraw it.

“When I agreed to work with them, a woman named Divya added me to the Telegram app. She asked me to invest a certain sum of money assuring me of better returns. I transferred Rs 42,31,600 from my wife’s and my accounts. Other than Divya, others, including Kamal, Ankit, Bhoomi and Harsh confirmed the transaction and told me that I have made a profit of Rs 69 lakh. However, I was not allowed to withdraw the money, instead I was asked to transfer Rs 11,000 more.” An FIR has been lodged against unknown fraudsters, the police said.

In another incident, a 70-year-old woman was allegedly duped of Rs 4 lakh last month by a caller who posed as an employee of a hospital and offered to help her get doctor’s appointment, the police said Saturday.