Gurugram spa raid: 30 women among 50 detained after raids at 18 centres in Sapphire 90 Mall

A joint team of the Haryana State Commission for Women and the Gurugram police raided 18 spa centres at Sapphire 90 Mall in Sector 90, Gurugram, late Friday night, apprehending 30 women and 20 men, police said on Saturday.

The operation, which began at 10 pm on Friday and continued until 3 am on Saturday, was conducted following suo motu cognizance of suspected illegal activities at the establishments.

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Some of the spa centres were found locked from the outside. Police opened the locks and, upon entering, allegedly found men and women in compromising positions.

The raid was conducted in the presence of Usha Priyadarshini, chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women, and her team, along with the duty magistrate.

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Nearly 100 police personnel, including around 20 inspectors and sub-inspectors, participated in the operation. It was conducted under the supervision of Abhilaksh Joshi, HPS, ACP Headquarters-I, Gurugram, who is also the designated Special Police Officer under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

During the simultaneous raids, prima facie evidence of suspected illegal activities was found at eight of the 18 spa centres. The police seized electronic and digital devices, physical materials and documents, which are being examined to establish the alleged network and ascertain the roles of the owners, operators, managers and facilitators.

“Thirty women and 20 men were found present at the premises. The women are being questioned to ascertain their circumstances and identify any possible chain or network and the persons facilitating such activities. The role of the men found present is also being verified, and appropriate legal action shall follow on the basis of the evidence,” a senior police officer said.

“Gurugram Police maintains zero tolerance towards organised illegal activities being carried out under the guise of legitimate commercial establishments. Further investigation is underway,” the officer added.