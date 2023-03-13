Gurugram STF arrests two criminals carrying Rs 65,000 reward

Tribune News Service

Gurugram,March 12

The local unit of the special task force (STF) has arrested two criminals, carrying a collective reward of Rs 65,000 on their arrest. Those arrested, include one carrying Rs 40,000 bounty and another with a reward of Rs 25,000.

The police said in the first operation, a team of the STF, Gurugram, had arrested Mahesh, alias Dholu, a resident of Bandhwari, Gurugram, at his native village. More than a dozen heinous criminal cases were registered against him under various sections of the IPC in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The UP Police had announced a reward of Rs 40,000 on his arrest. Mahesh alias Dholu will be handed over to the police at the Tonika City police station, Noida, UP, for further action.

In the other case, the STF team has arrested an absconding criminal from Rohtak district. The police had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest.

The arrested accused has been identified as Mahabir, a resident of Isharwal village in Bhiwani district. The STF team arrested the accused at Kalanaur in Rohtak district.

It was also found that five criminal cases were already registered against the accused at different police stations in Bhiwani district. The arrested criminal was at large for the past 22 years and was hiding at different places to avoid arrest. He will be handed over to the police in Tosham, Bhiwani, for further action.