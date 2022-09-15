Gurugram: Student hurt in clash

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 14

A student of Guru Dronacharya College was critically injured after a clash between two groups of students at the gate of the college. The injured student is being treated at a hospital and an FIR has been registered at the city police station.

According to the complaint filed by the injured student, Rohit, a resident of Damdama village, he is a student of BA second year at Guru Dronacharya College. He said around 1pm on Monday, there was an altercation between him and Raman, alias Harry Rao, inside the college. After about half an hour, when he reached outside the college gate, Raman and his friend Nishu Kataria were standing there along with friends. Nishu was holding a stick while Raman had an iron rod in his hand.“When I was passing from there, both of thembeat me up with sticks and iron rod and their friends too thrashed me,” said Rohit in his complaint.Efforts are on to nab the accused, said the police—