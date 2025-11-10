A Class XI student remains in a critical condition after being shot in the neck by a classmate inside a rented flat in Sector 48 on Saturday night. The attacker used his father’s licensed pistol, and the bullet shattered the victim’s neck bone, leaving fragments lodged near the spine.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9:30 pm.

“The victim was looking at his mobile phone and didn’t respond when the accused asked him something. In a fit of anger, the accused fired a single shot,” said a senior investigation officer. The bullet pierced the neck, causing severe injuries.

A two-month-old quarrel at school among the three students led to the attack.

Two minor suspects were apprehended within hours. Authorities recovered one pistol, two magazines, 70 cartridges and an empty shell from the scene. Both accused were produced before a Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a correction home in Faridabad.

“The victim’s neck bone was shattered, and fragments of the bullet remain lodged, making his condition critical,” the officer added. He is currently being treated at a private hospital.